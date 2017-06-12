$5.2M project starting on stretch of Sheridan

Construction is starting on this stretch of Sheridan this week. (Photo: Courtesy Google Maps)

DENVER - A $5.2 million maintenance project on a stretch of Sheridan Boulevard is southwest Denver is kicking off this week.

The work between Arizona Avenue and Hampden Avenue isn’t expected to be finished until winter 2017.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the work will include repaving, concrete ADA curb ramp upgrades, repairs to the Bear Creek bridge and traffic signal pole replacements at Evans and Yale avenues.

Drivers in the area can expect various lane closures along Sheridan throughout the construction zone at different times.



