8 hurt in Highway 34 crash

LOVELAND - Eight people were taken to local hospitals after an accident on Highway 34 in Loveland Friday afternoon, authorities say.

The crash, which happened on Highway 34 and Thompson Parkway, was reported around 2:40 p.m. and is blocking traffic in the area, Loveland Fire Rescue says. Two cars were involved in the wreck that shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 34.

The Loveland Police Department's Technical Crash team responded due to how bad the crash is, authorities say.

Bad crash on H-34 just west of I-25. WB 34 detoured at CR 3 north to Crossroads, Loveland PD working crash — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) July 7, 2017

Traffic is slowed down to 5 mph in some areas, according to the 9NEWS traffic center. Use caution driving in the area and expect the delays to continue for several hours as first responders clean up the wreck.

Westbound traffic is being diverted onto County Road 3 to Crossroads Boulevard - southbound traffic on C.R. 3 is closed between Crossroads and Highway 34.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

