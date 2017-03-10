A Line delayed after car hits crossing gate

(Photo: CourtesyDPD)

DENVER - The train to the plane was delayed for up to 40 minutes Friday morning after a tractor hit a crossing gate.

RTD first tweeted about the delays at around 9:35 a.m.

They say the vehicle hit the Holly Crossing – and for passengers to expect to 20 to 40 minute delays. Trains were back on schedule within a couple of hours.

During the delay, trains picked passengers up only at track two only for eastbound traffic. Westbound riders were picked up at the 38th/Blake, Colorado and Central Park stations.

There’s no word yet on when repairs are expected to be completed.

Denver Police have closed Smith Road at Holly for the investigation. Alternate routes are advised.

