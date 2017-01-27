A Line delayed up to 40 minutes

DENVER - The A Line was not working Friday.
The train between Union Station and Denver International Airport was delayed 20 to 40 minutes Friday morning due to what RTD is calling a signaling problem.
The delays first started just before 7 a.m. There’s no word yet on when service is expected to return to normal.
RTD says the trains are running between Union Station and the 61st/Pena Station, but that bus shuttles are in place between that area and DIA.
“Please allow extra time for travel,” RTD wrote in a bulletin. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Since the A Line opened last April, it has been plagued with delays – and operated under a temporary waiver from the Federal Railroad Administration since it opened on April 22.
The delays have prompted RTD to withhold a portion of their scheduled payments to Denver Transit Partners.
(© 2017 KUSA)
