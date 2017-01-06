A look at your morning commute

Snow on Denver's side streets. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - The snowstorm may be over, but the roads are still covered with snow and ice – which could once again make your morning commute slower than usual.

9NEWS Reporter Andrew Sorensen was in the area of Kipling Street and Interstate 70. The highway was largely clear, which pockets of slush near the right lanes.

The on-ramps, however, remained slick.

It was also foggy on westbound I-70 between Ward Road and Highway 58.

TaRhonda Thomas was near West 32nd Avenue and Meade Street, where the difference between main roads and side streets was clear.

She says 32nd was well-plowed, but the side road was covered with snow and ice.

The city of Denver is plowing residential streets after this storm. It changed its plowing policy on these roads from 12 inches of snow to 6 inches.

