A time lapse shows progress on the Grand Avenue Bridge in Glenwood Springs

Construction on the Grand Avenue Bridge in Glenwood Springs is still underway. A time lapse video posted by Colorado Mountain College shows the crews working day and night.
Organizers say the project is on schedule, and construction crews have been working 24/7 to keep it that way.
They expect construction to end by mid-November.
In the meantime, watch the video above to see the progress!
