KUSA
Close

A time lapse shows progress on the Grand Avenue Bridge in Glenwood Springs

Miles Moraitis, KUSA 12:48 PM. MDT September 21, 2017

Construction on the Grand Avenue Bridge in Glenwood Springs is still underway. A time lapse video posted by Colorado Mountain College shows the crews working day and night.

Organizers say the project is on schedule, and construction crews have been working 24/7 to keep it that way.

They expect construction to end by mid-November. 

In the meantime, watch the video above to see the progress! 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories