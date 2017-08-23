KUSA
Close

Accident causing traffic delays on northbound Interstate 25 near US 34

Caitlin Kingsbury , KUSA 7:20 AM. MDT August 23, 2017

LARIMER COUNTY - An accident is causing traffic delays near Interstate 25 and US 34 in Larimer County.

The two-vehicle crash has closed the right lane of Interstate 25 as you drive northbound approaching US 34. 

CDOT is advising you take exit 257 to avoid the crash. 

 

