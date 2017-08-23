Accident causing traffic delays on northbound Interstate 25 near US 34

LARIMER COUNTY - An accident is causing traffic delays near Interstate 25 and US 34 in Larimer County.
The two-vehicle crash has closed the right lane of Interstate 25 as you drive northbound approaching US 34.
CDOT is advising you take exit 257 to avoid the crash.
Two-Vehicle crash causing delays for NB I-25 at HWY 34. pic.twitter.com/Ii6nC2DPvl— CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) August 23, 2017
