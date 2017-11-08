Alcohol suspected in deadly crash

FORT COLLINS - One man is dead after a rollover crash in Fort Collins, and police believe alcohol may be to blame.

Police say the man was driving south on S Timberline Rd, between E Horsetooth Rd and E Harmony Rd, around midnight Tuesday night when he swerved to avoid the median. He lost control of the car, causing it to go off the side of the road. The car hit a fence and a tree before rolling over.

He died at the scene. His name has not been released.

An 18-year-old passenger had to be extricated from the car. He was treated at a hospital and released. A 21-year-old passenger did not need to go to a hospital.

Southbound Timberline Rd was closed at Caribou Dr for about seven hours while police investigated. That investigation included the use of a drone to map the scene.

Police believe speed may have also been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Drew Jurkofsky at (970) 416-2224. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970) 221-6868 or go to www.stopcriminals.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

