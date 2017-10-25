KUSA
Close

All lanes open after wrong-way driver causes fatal rollover on I-25 SB at 6th Ave

Denver Police say the wrong-way driver was killed after hitting another car head-on. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

KUSA 6:49 AM. MDT October 25, 2017

KUSA - 5:40 a.m. UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 25 have opened.

5 a.m. UPDATE: Two lanes of Interstate 25 opened at around 5 a.m. 

ORIGINAL STORY:

All lanes of southbound Interstate 25 are closed at 6th Avenue as the result of a fatal rollover early Wednesday morning, Denver Police confirmed to 9NEWS.

According to the Denver Police Department, the person who died was the driver of the vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate 25. The driver of the other vehicle was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories