All lanes open after wrong-way driver causes fatal rollover on I-25 SB at 6th Ave

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - 5:40 a.m. UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 25 have opened.

5 a.m. UPDATE: Two lanes of Interstate 25 opened at around 5 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

All lanes of southbound Interstate 25 are closed at 6th Avenue as the result of a fatal rollover early Wednesday morning, Denver Police confirmed to 9NEWS.

According to the Denver Police Department, the person who died was the driver of the vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate 25. The driver of the other vehicle was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

#Traffic: All lanes of SB I-25 closed at 6th Ave due to a rollover crash. Traffic diverted to WB 6th Ave. Updates provided as available. pic.twitter.com/cG8uwecdv1 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 25, 2017

I-25 SB CLOSED @ 6 ave b/c a crash;No est time of reopening — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 25, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV