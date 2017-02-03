At least 18-vehicles involved in pileup on Parker Road

Cars involved in pileup on Parker Road. (Photo: CSP Castle Rock)

AURORA - A pileup involving at least 18 vehicles closed southbound Parker Road at Quincy Avenue for over an hour Friday morning.

Colorado State Patrol says several people had minor injuries in the wreck. The road reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

“We were very luck, just minor injuries,” Lead investigator Corporal Mike Honn told 9NEWS. “No one was in fact transported to any area hospitals. All were treated on scene by medical personnel.”

Witnesses who were driving along southbound Parker Road say as soon as they went over Belleview - which is a hill - it was like hitting a sheet of black ice.

A school bus was one of the vehicles involved in the crash, but CSP says no kids were on the bus at the time. Another car fled the scene after the wreck.

All the vehicles were moved to a grassy area out of traffic until tow trucks arrived.

CSP is asking drivers to use caution while driving on icy roads in Douglas and Arapahoe counties.

Roadways in the Douglas and Arapahoe County areas are just as icy this morning as they were yesterday. Use extreme caution! — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) February 3, 2017.

Cpl. Honn spent hours on scene investigating, but has not said an official cause of the crash just yet.

Injuries were reported in another crash with five vehicles on northbound Parker Road at I-255.

