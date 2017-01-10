Avalanche blocks I-70 on Vail Pass

A avalanche closed Vail Pass in both directions early Tuesday morning. (Photo: CSP_Eagle)

KUSA - A day after high winds and snow made travel difficult, mountain drivers have another hurdle to deal with.

Colorado State Patrol says an avalanche blocked both directions of Interstate 70 at Vail Pass early Tuesday morning in an area known as the Narrows.

The highway was closed between Vail and Copper Mountain starting at around 3:09 a.m. There’s no word yet on when it’s expected to reopen.

Photos tweeted by Colorado State Patrol – Eagle County show a heavy layer of snow on the road. The Colorado Department of Transportation says three semi-trucks were caught in the slide -- but no one was hurt.

Crews are working to clear the road and remove the trapped semis, CDOT said.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued an avalanche watch for the Vail and Summit County zone Tuesday morning. They said avalanche danger will increase steadily throughout the day, and told backcountry skiers to avoid slopes near and above treeline.

(© 2017 KUSA)