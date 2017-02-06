Beat the traffic: gondola transportation proposed for Boulder's skies

(Photo: Dan Grossman, KUSA)

BOULDER - Boulder has an idea to reduce traffic; one that's already used in cities like Hong Kong and Portland, Oregon.

It’s to beat traffic, not by powering through it, but by gliding over it.



Boulder is considering building a gondola right above some of its main roads as a way to connecting University Hill to the Pearl Street Mall in an efficient and eco-friendly way.

“It fits with the character of the community,” John Tayer said, executive director of the Boulder Chamber of Commerce. “It's fun, so we think it's worth spending some time and energy on exploring whether it's the right kind of investment.”

The genesis for the idea came in 2015 when the city was reviewing plans for its new conference center on the University.

They said providing quick access between downtown and the university, while alleviating traffic congestion, could be a great benefit.



“We always do things a little differently in Boulder and very effectively,” Tayer said.

The plan is far away from happening, if it plans to happen at all. Boulder says it has yet to meet about the brand new idea, but has received a mixed range of reaction from businesses and citizens.



There are several questions the chamber is looking forward to answering including price, routes and safety.

They plan on dedicating between $25,000 and $50,000 to conduct feasibility studies throughout the year to see if they will move ahead with the plan.



They hope to have a definitive idea of whether or not the gondola will happen by the start of 2018.

