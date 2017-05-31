Best routes around I-25 closure

A vehicle fire on I-25 has closed the highway between Orchard and Belleview, as well as the light rail in the area. (Photo: Courtesy CDOT)

DENVER - Both directions of Interstate 25 will be closed for several hours due to a vehicle fire near the Denver Tech Center on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the closure is reported at Orchard Road and Bellview Avenue.

The ramp from southbound I-225 to southbound I-25 is also closed.

CDOT announced they are waiving tolls on E-470 on Wednesday, so if you chose to take that as an alternate route, you will not have to pay.

E-470 is waiving tolls in response to the I-25 closure from Orchard to Belleview. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 31, 2017

Traffic everywhere in the area will be backed up and slow all evening. But if you have to travel in the area, here are a few options to get around.

If you are traveling south:

Exit I-25 at Hampden Avenue and go west. Turn left onto University. Take University south to Arapahoe Road. Turn left on Arapahoe Road and follow it east back to I-25.

If you are traveling north:

Exit I-25 at west C-470. Take C-470 to either the Broadway or University exits. Follow either Broadway or University north to Hampden Avenue. Turn right on Hampden Avenue. Follow Hampden Avenue east back to I-25.

If you are traveling south on I-225 toward I-25:

Exit I-225 at South Parker Road. Follow it south to Arapahoe Road or E-470. Turn left on either road and follow back to I-25.

If you are traveling a long distance:

If you are going a long way, taking Santa Fe instead of I-25 may be a better option. From the south, get off I-25 at the Santa Fe exit and follow it as far as the Castle Rock area. From the south, you can get to Santa Fe easily on C-470, W County Line Road or E Dry Creek Road and Mineral Ave.

If you are using public transportation:

RTD said on Twitter light rail service for the E, F and R lines are shut down because of the fire. There will also be a delay until buses are able to reach the Bellview and Orchard stations. Riders are asked to used alternation transportation.

