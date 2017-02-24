Big construction project starting in Glenwood Springs

The Colorado Department of Transportation is working to replace the old Grand Avenue bridge into Glenwood Springs. (Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

GLENWOOD SPRINGS - When it comes to driving into downtown Glenwood Springs, Tracy Trulove with the Colorado Department of Transportation says for decades, the main way in has been the Grand Avenue Bridge.

"The Grand Avenue Bridge was built in the 1950’s," Trulove said.

After all those years, that narrow bridge running over Interstate 70 is being replaced.

"CDOT identified it as functionally obsolete," Trulove said.

A new bigger bridge with wider lanes a different alignment is being put in, and massive cranes are already lowering some of the huge steel girders into place.

"They can be up to 127 feet long and 127 pounds heavy -- about the same as a 737," Trulove said.

They’re too dangerous to hang over I-70 traffic, so starting next week from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Kathleen Wanatowicz with the Grand Avenue Bridge Project says an I-70 detour will be in place.

"Beginning next week, Monday night, Tuesday night and Wednesday night, I-70 will be diverted, detoured through downtown Glenwood Springs," Wanatowicz said.

Then, when crews start taking that old bridge apart, for 95 days getting into Glenwood will mean taking a big detour around the current road, through west Glenwood and back to Highway 82.

"Beginning Aug. 14, 2017, for 95 days, there will be increased traffic in Glenwood Springs so we are asking the public to plan ahead, find a friend to travel with and if you can drive less," Wanatowicz said. This will likely cause pounding headaches for drivers, but Tracy says will be worth it once that new bridge is finished.

"It’s been a long time coming," Trulove said.

(© 2017 KUSA)