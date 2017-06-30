Boat on I-25 snarls traffic in Castle Rock

(Photo: CSP Castle Rock)

CASTLE ROCK - A boat, sitting in the middle of the interstate, has snarled traffic on I-25 in Castle Rock Friday evening.

CSP Castle Rock tweeted out photos of the boat which appeared to have somehow gotten loose while being towed.

Just when you thought I25 couldn't get any worse going south through CRock on a Friday. Boating is illegal on the Interstate. pic.twitter.com/51iBGpFRmp — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) June 30, 2017

It was blocking one lane of traffic for about 30 minutes before the "shipwreck" was removed.

Smooth sailing on I25 at this hour. Shipwreck removed. Heavy volume as usual for the interstate. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) June 30, 2017

CSP made sure to remind drivers that boating is illegal on the interstate.

© 2017 KUSA-TV