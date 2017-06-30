KUSA
Boat on I-25 snarls traffic in Castle Rock

Amanda Kesting, KUSA 5:24 PM. MDT June 30, 2017

CASTLE ROCK - A boat, sitting in the middle of the interstate, has snarled traffic on I-25 in Castle Rock Friday evening.

CSP Castle Rock tweeted out photos of the boat which appeared to have somehow gotten loose while being towed.

 

It was blocking one lane of traffic for about 30 minutes before the "shipwreck" was removed.

CSP made sure to remind drivers that boating is illegal on the interstate.

