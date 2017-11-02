Photo: Google

BRIGHTON - A Brighton High School student is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck near the school.

Police say the girl was trying to cross East Egbert St at S 9th Ave on the morning of Oct. 24 when the pickup struck her. It was driven by a 17-year-old boy who also went to the school.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died Wednesday night.

Police don't believe alcohol, drugs, or reckless driving were factors in the wreck. Investigators say she may have been distracted and appears to have been at fault.

Her name has not been released by the coroner's office.

The district attorney's office will decide what, if any, charges will be filed against the driver.

