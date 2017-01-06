Broken rail on B Line leads to bus shuttles

Light rail train (Photo: DBJ)

KUSA - A broken rail on the B Line between Union Station and Westminster Friday morning has passengers taking a bus shuttle.

RTD first tweeted about the issues just before 9:30 a.m. It’s unclear what led to the broken rail.

Bus shuttles can be found at gates 17 and 18 at Union Station for northbound riders, and near the parking garage at Westminster Station for those heading downtown.

The B Line first opened in July.

