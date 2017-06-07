Business coalition will not seek road-tax hike from voters in 2017

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Transportation advocates will not ask voters to raise taxes for roads and transit this year, but will keep their business-centric coalition together with an eye on putting a proposed funding measure on the 2018 Colorado ballot.

Tony Milo, executive director of the Colorado Contractors Association, said the decision came down to two primary factors.

First, the ballot initiatives that have received title approval for the 2017 ballot did not contemplate the late-session passage by the Legislature of Senate Bill 267, which directed $1.88 billion to transportation. Second, the coalition put most of its efforts into trying to pass a failed legislative bill that would have directed such a sales-tax increase to the ballot, and they were too far behind on getting signatures needed to qualify for this election.

Gov. John Hickenlooper signed SB 267 on May 30.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2qY33LB

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal