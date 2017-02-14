Car, A Line train with 58 aboard collide

AURORA - The heavy technical rescue team has been called out after a car and an A Line train with an estimated 58 people aboard collided early Tuesday morning near Smith and Chambers roads.

One person was inside the vehicle. Aurora Fire Rescue has not been able to confirm if that person or anyone aboard the train was injured.

RTD tweeted that there will be a bus shuttle for A Line passengers between the Peoria Station and Denver International Airport.

The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. There’s no word yet on when full service will resume. The investigation also closed Smith between Chamber and Airport Boulevard, and Chambers between Smith and East 32nd.

