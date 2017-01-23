Firefighters battled a car fire just east of Interstate 225 and Colfax Avenue Monday morning. (Photo: Sky9)

AURORA - Flames were seen shooting from a vehicle that may have been involved in a hit-and-run early Monday morning.

Aurora Police say the hit-and-run incident was reported just before 7 a.m. at 17th Place and Interstate 225. Officers couldn’t find any of the vehicles involved, but did get a description from a witness.

The burning car was later found just east of Interstate 225 and Colfax Avenue parked between a wall and transformer not far from the light rail tracks.

A witness told police three people were spotted running away from the car.

Investigators are trying to determine if the car fire was intentional.

A second vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run has not yet been found.

The transformer next to where the car fire was might need to be replaced due to fire and smoke damage.

The incident remains under investigation.



