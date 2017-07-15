The driver of the vehicle reportedly had to be extricated from their vehicle, authorities say. (Photo: Golden Fire/Twitter)

Traffic on C470 in Golden at Interstate 70 was slowed significantly after an SUV rolled over Saturday evening in Golden, authorities say.

The driver of the vehicle was the only person inside and rushed to a local hospital with unknown injuries, Golden Fire says. First responders stabilized the vehicle (see pictures) and got the person out.

Colorado State Patrol is on scene and assisting with traffic detouring the westbound lanes - where the crash happened. CSP first reported the wreck at 6:42 p.m.

It is unknown what led to the wreck, but the entirety of I-70 going west was shutdown and cars had to be detoured north onto U.S. 6 or west onto I-70.

