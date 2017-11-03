Car leaps across Lincoln from 5th; Pushes another vehicle onto sidewalk and into pedestrian

The scene of the wreck on 5th and Lincoln (Photo: 9NEWS)

A driver trying to cross Lincoln from the eastbound lanes of 5th Avenue was hit by another car Friday night, forcing that car up onto the sidewalk and into a woman walking there, police said.

Denver Police responded to the wreck just after 8 p.m. Officers on scene said the woman's ankle was pinned between the car and the building on the northeast corner of Lincoln - a local communications business.

According to police, the driver who tried to cross 5th is the driver most likely to be cited in this wreck.

Police at 5th and Lincoln (Photo: 9NEWS)

