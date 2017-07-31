CDOT and CSP looking at deadly head-on crash
Investigators say the man who caused a deadly five car collision on I-70 on Sunday had an empty bottle of whiskey in the car and an unopened beer. it will take weeks to figure out what actually caused the 54-year-old driver from Evergreen to leave the roa
KUSA 6:17 PM. MDT July 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
CDOT to review site of deadly multi-car crashJul 31, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
-
City council approves music festival to start in…Jul 31, 2017, 7:53 p.m.
-
Arrest made after string of grass fires set in LongmontJul 31, 2017, 5:36 p.m.