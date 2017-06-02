CDOT chief: Team effort crucial to reopening I-25 after fire

I-25 is closed in both directions between Orchard and Belleview due to a vehicle fire. The closure is expected to go into the afternoon. (Photo: Sky9)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Repairing and reopening I-25 by Thursday morning, about 16 hours after a tanker carrying fuel blew up, was a massive effort that involved private contractors as well as public employees, the head of the Colorado Department of Transportation said Thursday morning, following a mostly sleepless night.

“I’m pleased and happy — all the partners came together,” CDOT executive director Shailen Bhatt said.

The tanker truck caught fire and burned until about noon Wednesday, leading to both sides of I-25 through Greenwood Village, on Denver’s southern flank, to be shut down for hours. A few lanes of the southbound side opened about 3:30 p.m.

Word of the accident and fire reached Gov. John Hickenlooper’s office in about five minutes, he said.

