CDOT: Double your I-25 travel time for Rocky Mountain Showdown

The Colorado Department of Transportation is recommending that people allow for extra time on the road as they head to the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Friday (Photo: Coloradoan library)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - With upwards of 70,000 people expected to attend Friday's Rocky Mountain Showdown in Denver, transportation officials are recommending people make extra time to head south on Interstate 25.

With Friday's game scheduled for 6 p.m. at Sports Authority Field, the combination of fans heading to the game, rush hour traffic and travel at the start of the holiday weekend is likely to make for some headaches on the interstate.

Last year, the Colorado Department of Transportation counted 95,752 cars on I-25 at U.S. Highway 34 the day of the showdown, about 2,000 cars more than the week before, CDOT spokesman Jared Fiel said.

"Anybody who's ever driven on I-25 on a Friday understands that it's always crowded," he said. "... If it were me, I'd be planning at least double (the travel time) as normal."

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2wsJmiu

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan