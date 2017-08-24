CDOT picks a partner to build, operate $1.2 billion I-70 project

tate transportation officials have chosen a team led by Kiewit Infrastructure Group Inc. to do the estimated $1.2 billion reconstruction and expansion of I-70 across north Denver, between I-25 and Chambers Road.

KUSA 10:04 PM. MDT August 24, 2017

