CDOT: Stop shoveling snow onto roads

THE COLORADOAN - It's tempting to get the snow off your driveway by pushing it into the street, but that instinct is both dangerous and illegal.

State highway officials reminded residents this week that it’s against the law for anyone but Mother Nature to dump snow onto public roadways.

Piles of snow on roads create frozen bumps that contribute to car crashes. They also have the potential to create draining problems, drifting, sight obstruction and hindered accessibility.

Plus, those piles slow the work Colorado Department of Transportation plows have to do in the wake of a storm. CDOT trucks cover more than 23,000 lane miles of roads throughout the state.

