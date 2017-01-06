CDOT wants to widen dangerous stretch of I-25

KUSA - Interstate 25 from Monument to Castle Rock is known for being a dangerous stretch of road at times.
In 2016, two troopers were killed along that stretch of the interstate.
Now, the Colorado Department of Transportation is accelerating its efforts to widen the highway in the area from two to three lanes in each direction.
CDOT will be sharing more details about the project Friday morning.
The focus will be on the gap, which is a 26 mile stretch along I-25 from Monument to Castle Rock.
CDOT says high speeds have contributed to severe crashes along that stretch of highway and the problems could be exacerbated by population growth.
Colorado's population is expected to grow from five to eight million people in the next 20 years.
Several months ago, CDOT commissioned a study of the gap.
Officials want to figure out the feasibility of widening it to three lanes in each direction.
CDOT initiated this Planning and Environmental Linkages study or the PEL study to find immediate and long-term solutions for this road.
Authorities are asking for people to come out and give feedback on the projects at two meetings later this month.
Here’s the information about the meetings:
Colorado Springs
5 to 7 p.m.; 5:30 p.m. presentation
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
Pikes Peak Library
21c – The Venue Room
1175 Chapel Hills Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Castle Rock
5 to 7 p.m.; 5:30 p.m. presentation
Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
Douglas County Fairgrounds
Kirk Hall
500 Fairgrounds Road
Castle Rock, CO 80104
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs