CDOT wants to widen dangerous stretch of I-25

CDOT wants to widen the stretch of Interstate 25 from Castle Rock to Monument. (Photo: Courtesy CDOT)

KUSA - Interstate 25 from Monument to Castle Rock is known for being a dangerous stretch of road at times.

In 2016, two troopers were killed along that stretch of the interstate.

Now, the Colorado Department of Transportation is accelerating its efforts to widen the highway in the area from two to three lanes in each direction.

CDOT will be sharing more details about the project Friday morning.

The focus will be on the gap, which is a 26 mile stretch along I-25 from Monument to Castle Rock.

CDOT says high speeds have contributed to severe crashes along that stretch of highway and the problems could be exacerbated by population growth.

Colorado's population is expected to grow from five to eight million people in the next 20 years.

Several months ago, CDOT commissioned a study of the gap.

Officials want to figure out the feasibility of widening it to three lanes in each direction.

CDOT initiated this Planning and Environmental Linkages study or the PEL study to find immediate and long-term solutions for this road.

Authorities are asking for people to come out and give feedback on the projects at two meetings later this month.

Here’s the information about the meetings:

Colorado Springs

5 to 7 p.m.; 5:30 p.m. presentation

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Pikes Peak Library

21c – The Venue Room

1175 Chapel Hills Drive

Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Castle Rock

5 to 7 p.m.; 5:30 p.m. presentation

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Douglas County Fairgrounds

Kirk Hall

500 Fairgrounds Road

Castle Rock, CO 80104

