Centennial intersection reopens after water main break

A sinkhole caused the road to collapse.

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 8:54 AM. MDT July 28, 2017

KUSA - A major intersection in Centennial reopened Friday morning after a water main break Thursday afternoon. 

The 12-inch main broke at Arapahoe and Vine just before 12:30 p.m. The road there caved, causing a sizeable sinkhole. 

Westbound Arapahoe Road between University and Race Street was initially going to reopen before the morning rush, but cleanup issues delayed that until later in the morning. 

9NEWS traffic anchor Amelia Earhart says Dry Creek, Belleview and County Line Road all parallel to Arapahoe and could be used as detours - just in case.

Drivers should allow themselves extra time as SouthGlenn Mall is in this area and will complicate the traffic issue.

No customers are out of water at this time, Denver Water said. 

