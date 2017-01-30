Child hit by car near elementary school

(Photo: The Coloradoan)

NORTHGLENN - A child sustained minor injuries after she were hit by a car Monday morning near Stukey Elementary School.

Northglenn Police say the 7-year-old girl was walking in the crosswalk when she was hit by a driver headed north on Grant Drive.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated and released.

The driver stayed on the scene, according to Northglenn Police, and was cited for careless driving.

Stukey Elementary is located at 11080 Grant Dr. in Northglenn – near the intersection with Muriel Drive.

