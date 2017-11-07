Cold and icy drive, RTD delays Tuesday morning

KUSA - Since 4:30 a.m. there have been two rollover crashes, seven major highway crashes, and multiple slide-offs, proving that while the snow totals are between one and four inches, they are still a challenge for drivers.

The main RTD lines for metro commuters, the E and F, are delayed due to "weather conditions and ice build up on the overhead catenary system."

RTD says those lines will experience delays throughout the morning rush hour. The C, D, F, H, R and W lines will also be affected, RTD said.

At 7:30 a.m., Broomfield Police announced the city is on accident alert.

That means unless a traffic crash has injuries or alcohol is involved, drivers can make a report within the next few days instead of calling police right away.

The further your morning commute takes you to the north, the more snow you'll see.

Interstate 25, Highway 36, Highway 85, Interstate 76 and Highway 287 North of E-470 are all snow packed and icy.

It's tough to make out the lanes of traffic and tough to come to a complete stop.

CDOT has crews out, scraping and spreading de-icing fluid across Colorado roads, which means they will need all the room they can get.

Allowing plows to pass through will help to keep drivers as safe as possible.

Snow will end later tonight with cold temperatures early Wednesday morning.

Snow forecasts:

>Denver Metro: 1 to 3"

>Boulder, Loveland, Ft. Collins: 2 to 6"

>Northern Front Range Mountains: 6 to 12"

>Foothills south of I-70: 3 to 7"

After a cold morning Wednesday, sunny skies will push us back into the 50s.

Follow Amelia Earhart on Twitter (@amelia__earhart) for updates on your morning drive.

Broomfield is on accident alert, which means if you are involved in a crash, w/o injuries/DUI, swap info and report within 24 hrs. #9news — Amelia Rose Earhart (@Amelia__Earhart) November 7, 2017

WB I-70 is closed West of Glenwood Springs due to a crash #9news @MattRenoux — Amelia Rose Earhart (@Amelia__Earhart) November 7, 2017

WB C-470 is closed at University, use County Line as an alternate route #9news — Amelia Rose Earhart (@Amelia__Earhart) November 7, 2017

WB C-470 is closed at University, use County Line as an alternate route #9news — Amelia Rose Earhart (@Amelia__Earhart) November 7, 2017

A rollover crash has closed the ramp from SB I-25 to Belleview. Use Orchard as your alt. #9news pic.twitter.com/POXBuZbHuc — Amelia Rose Earhart (@Amelia__Earhart) November 7, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV