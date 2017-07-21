Colorado Boulevard to close in both directions for about two weeks

Colorado Boulevard will shut down in both directions between 7th and 9th avenues beginning Monday for construction work.

The closures will be every day and are only expected to last two weeks. Traffic will be stopped so crews can complete infrastructure work at the 9th and Colorado project site.

Two lanes of northbound Colorado and one southbound turn lane will also be shut down at 8th Avenue.

Expect traffic delays to extend outward from this closure during high-traffic times.

© 2017 KUSA-TV