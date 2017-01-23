Colorado legislators look to cut other taxes to offset a tax hike for roads

Traffic (Photo: CO Trip camera)

Colorado Senate Republican leaders, cognizant that ruling House Democrats are unlikely to want to cut anything from the budget to try to increase funding for highways and transit, said Monday they are willing to discuss a rollback of certain taxes instead to advance some sort of solution this year.

Meanwhile, Gov. John Hickenlooper, even before he has received any sort of proposed tax-hike ballot question from the Legislature to sell to the general public, asked tourism leaders gathered at the Capitol to promote whatever solution comes out of this session to their home areas.

