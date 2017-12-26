Colorado road deaths top 600 -- again

CDOT says more than 600 people have died on Colorado roads for the second year in a row. Before 2016, death tolls were well below that mark for 10 years. (Photo: Chris Hansen)

DENVER - For the second year in a row, Colorado reached a grim milestone with more than 600 people dying on the road in 2017.

"Fatalities are up by about 24 percent over the last three years," said Sam Cole, Colorado Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Communications Manager. "We are not hitting the 600 mark for the second time. You know that's almost two fatalities every day in Colorado."

After the holiday weekend, CDOT says 615 people have died on the roads in Colorado so far this year compared 608 last year. Prior to 2016, the number of deaths on totaled well below the 600 mark. He says the rise in deaths can't just be explained by population growth.

"We are seeing in increase in a number of unbuckled fatalities in Colorado. We know that has a lot to do with it," Cole said. "We also are seeing an increase in the number of people that are driving impaired by drugs or alcohol."

(Photo: KUSA)

Cole says since last year, unbuckled deaths have increased by about 14 percent. Since 2013, CDOT numbers show an increase in DUI-related deaths by about 21 percent.

In 2010 and 2011, the number of deaths was closer to 400. Cole attributes the drop in deaths to the economy at the time.

"With people not driving as much because of the recession, we think that's probably what caused those fatalities to dip," Cole said.

He says the counties with the highest number of fatalities are El Paso County, Adams County, and Weld County. Although Weld County is mostly rural with a lower population, Cole says Weld County is close to top in road deaths from year-to-year.

"It may have a lot to do with perhaps some people not buckling up, higher incidents of impairment, nature of the roadways," Cole said.

To add some perspective, however, Cole says that if you look at data from decades ago, Colorado used to see the death toll on the roads in the 700, 800, and 900 range.

He does believe that one day, Colorado will have zero deaths on the roadway.

"We know that zero fatalities has to be a part of our future and we know that autonomous vehicles may help get us there," Cole said.

