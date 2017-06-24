Colorado Springs motorcycle officer injured while escorting Pence motorcade

(Photo: Courtesy KOAA)

COLORADO SPRINGS - A Colorado Springs motorcycle officer was seriously hurt Saturday morning after he was in a crash while escorting Vice President Mike Pence’s motorcade.

Pence was in Colorado Springs to visit Focus on the Family, visit air force members and go to a reception for Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado).

Colorado Springs Police say the officer’s injury was “absolutely” an accident, and not caused by deliberate action on anyone’s part. What led up to the crash, which happened near the Martin Luther King Jr. bypass and South Circle Drive, remains under investigation.

Police say the motorcade was headed to the airport.

The officer was transported to the hospital. Police are waiting until they are certain his family has been notified before he is identified.

The westbound MLK bypass is closed at East Fountain Boulevard due to the investigation. Police are expected to be on the scene for three to four hours.

In a tweet, Colorado Springs Police said to keep the officer and his family in your thoughts and prayers.



Update on our Motor Officer will be made available as soon as appropriate. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) June 24, 2017

