Colorado traffic fatalities up 24 percent in two years

KUSA - Data released Tuesday from the Colorado Department of Transportation suggests traffic deaths have increased 24 percent since 2014.

In 2016, there were 605 traffic fatalities in Colorado, compared to 547 fatalities in 2015.

The last time fatalities registered over 600 was in 2005 when 606 deaths were recorded.

“Colorado is growing, but that doesn’t mean traffic fatalities must grow too,” CDOT Executive Director Shailen Bhatt said. “A lot can be done to mitigate the increase; for example, if everyone buckled up we could save over 60 lives per year.”

CDOT says unbelted occupants accounted for half of the passenger vehicle fatalities in 2016.

Odds of surviving a crash improve immensely if motorists buckle up, watch their speed, avoid mixing driving with drugs or alcohol, and stay off their phones, CDOT said.

Motorcycle fatalities hit an all-time record high of 125 deaths in 2016 -- a 50 percent increase from 2012 when 79 deaths were recorded. CDOT says most of these motorcyclists were not wearing helmets.

From 2002 to 2014, traffic-related fatalities in Colorado dropped 34 percent. This happened despite the growth in the state with new residents, businesses and visitors.

