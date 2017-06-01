Commuters say thank you to CDOT after crash cleanup

Dave Fretz, a former firefighter with West Adams County, was one of the first people on scene of a tanker fire Wednesday. He was one of the people who helped rescue the driver. (Photo: Dave Fretz)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE - The Colorado Department of Transportation crews worked overnight to repair and paint the stretch of Interstate 25 that was damaged in Wednesday's tanker fire.

The tanker, carrying diesel fuel, crashed in to the northbound median of Interstate 25. The vehicle quickly set on fire and spilled diesel fuel all over the busy Interstate shutting it down in both directions.

After the fire was contained, CDOT crews began repairing 100 feet of asphalt in order to get the stretch of highway near Orchard Road up and running.

It was a pleasant surprise to commuters this morning to find out that CDOT had completed the repairs in time for their morning drive and all lanes of I-25 were open.

Here are some "Thank you's" shared by Colorado commuters this morning:

Some heroes wear orange hard hats. Thanks to CDOT employees for quick action with the tanker fire to save others. Well done! @ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/i5r7up1I6a — John W. Hickenlooper (@GovofCO) June 1, 2017

Thank you CDOT!! Yesterday was a crazy day and you fixed a huge accident so quickly! — Nadia (@thepoisoneddart) June 1, 2017

Thank you CDOT. It is very much appreciated. #BeOn9 — Marcie Lemberg (@broncomarcie) June 1, 2017

#BeOn9 Thanks CDOT! Great response and remedy to the tanker fire. — Matt Marshall (@mmarshallJustBe) June 1, 2017

.@ColoradoDOT rocked this! Great job! Thousands of commuters thanking you right now. https://t.co/zvOyh522GR — The Toxman (@AndyMcfadden2) June 1, 2017

wow. nice work! can't imagine all of the moving parts that had to organize to make that happen. — Mandy (@shady_jane) June 1, 2017

Huge thank you to @ColoradoDOT @SouthMetroPIO @greenwoodgov for all of your hard work yesterday & last night to get I-25 back up & running! — Denver South TMA (@DenverSouthTMA) June 1, 2017

Woke up and @ColoradoDOT knocked it out of the park fixing #I25 #welldone — Peter Mitchell (@RadioMaverick24) June 1, 2017

You guys are amazing. Great work! — Laurie (@leulerme) June 1, 2017

Nice work! — Verna Toller (@VToller) June 1, 2017

😆 WOW @ColoradoDOT - y'all are amazing! Thank you for all your hard work! — Bubba Jack (@mike3328) June 1, 2017

