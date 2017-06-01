KUSA
Commuters say thank you to CDOT after crash cleanup

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 7:23 AM. MDT June 01, 2017

GREENWOOD VILLAGE - The Colorado Department of Transportation crews worked overnight to repair and paint the stretch of Interstate 25 that was damaged in Wednesday's tanker fire.

The tanker, carrying diesel fuel, crashed in to the northbound median of Interstate 25. The vehicle quickly set on fire and spilled diesel fuel all over the busy Interstate shutting it down in both directions.

After the fire was contained, CDOT crews began repairing 100 feet of asphalt in order to get the stretch of highway near Orchard Road up and running. 

It was a pleasant surprise to commuters this morning to find out that CDOT had completed the repairs in time for their morning drive and all lanes of I-25 were open.

Here are some "Thank you's" shared by Colorado commuters this morning:

