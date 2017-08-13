Construction at DIA, so head out early if you have a morning flight

(Photo: DIA PHOTO)

DENVER - If you're headed to Denver International Airport this morning give yourself some extra time to make your gate.

Construction at DIA has several lanes closed on Pena Boulevard, the main inbound road into the terminal.

Airport officials said vehicles merging into the one open lane will add at least another 15-20 minutes to your travel into DIA. Crews observe backup starting at Tower Road.

The construction is expected to end at 8 a.m. and traffic should resume to it's normal pace.

