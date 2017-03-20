Crash at EB US 6 near Perry Street

A car hit a wall early Monday morning on US 6. (Photo: Sky9)

DENVER - Authorities are on the scene of a crash at eastbound US 6 and Perry Street Monday morning.

Sky9 spotted the crash at around 7 a.m. An ambulance was seen at the scene, and one of the vehicles involved appeared to have slammed into a wall.

Police haven’t been able to confirm if anyone was injured.

Colorado State Patrol says the eastbound lanes of US 6 are closed because of the crash. There’s no estimated time for reopening.

This is a developing story. Check back to 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for more information as it becomes available.

