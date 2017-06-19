13 sent to hospital after wreck involving bus in Boulder County

(Photo: SKY9)

BOULDER COUNTY - Thirteen people have been transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Boulder County.

The wreck happened at 1:12 p.m. on Monday between Highway 72 and Highway 128.

Thirteen people from a small bus were taken to the hospital. CSP says 26 people were on the bus at the time of the wreck, and one person fell out. No one involved suffered any life-threatening injuries.

CSP says the bus was part of the Development Disability Resource Center.

Troopers say a blue car that was traveling north went into the southbound lane and hit the bus, which rolled onto its side. A red car that was headed south then hit the side of the blue car.

All drivers involved are OK.

The highway was closed for hours as troopers cleaned up and investigated the wreck. It reopened around 3:45 p.m.

