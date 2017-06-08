Crash closes I-25 near Loveland

(Photo: CSP Larimer)

A bad accident has closed northbound I-25 near Crossroads Blvd in Larimer County.

The Colorado State Patrol says northbound traffic is being diverted off of the highway at exit 259.

Crash NB 25 looking south from Crossroads pic.twitter.com/9tUqFFld5v — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) June 8, 2017

Authorities have not given an estimated time for reopening the highway at this time.

They are encouraging motorists to use alternate routes. Those who are in the area should expect major delays.

© 2017 KUSA-TV