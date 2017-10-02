KUSA
Crash, police investigation closes I-70 east at Sheridan Monday afternoon

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 3:20 PM. MDT October 02, 2017

KUSA - A crash has closed Interstate 70 heading eastbound near Sheridan Monday afternoon.

The Colorado Department of Transportation posted that I-70 eastbound was fully closed as of 3:10 p.m. due to a police investigation.

The ramp from Sheridan to eastbound I-70 closed as well.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

