Crash, police investigation closes I-70 east at Sheridan Monday afternoon

The crash that closed I-70 eastbound Monday afternoon around 3:00 p.m. 10/2/17. (Photo: Kevin Hart)

KUSA - A crash has closed Interstate 70 heading eastbound near Sheridan Monday afternoon.

The Colorado Department of Transportation posted that I-70 eastbound was fully closed as of 3:10 p.m. due to a police investigation.

All lanes EB I-70 closed @ Sheridan;Crash has turned into a police investigation;Ramp from Sheridan to EB I-70 closed as well — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 2, 2017

The ramp from Sheridan to eastbound I-70 closed as well.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

