Crash, police investigation closes I-70 east at Sheridan Monday afternoon

KUSA - A crash has closed Interstate 70 heading eastbound near Sheridan Monday afternoon.
The Colorado Department of Transportation posted that I-70 eastbound was fully closed as of 3:10 p.m. due to a police investigation.
All lanes EB I-70 closed @ Sheridan;Crash has turned into a police investigation;Ramp from Sheridan to EB I-70 closed as well— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 2, 2017
The ramp from Sheridan to eastbound I-70 closed as well.
This story will be updated as we receive more information.
