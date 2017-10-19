NB I-25 near Castle Rock reopened after crash

(Photo: CSP Castle Rock)

Northbound I-25 at Tomah Road has reopened after a bad crash involving a semi forced crews to close the highway for just over an hour Thursday morning.

Colorado State Patrol says a semi gravel hauler rolled over, spilling rock onto the interstate.

Two other cars were also hit. Traffic was being diverted onto the frontage road during the closure.

The highway reopened around 11:20 a.m.

