KUSA - At least one person was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning on southbound Interstate 25 at the Franklin Street overpass.
Denver Police first tweeted about the wreck at around 6:11 a.m.
The close closed the southbound exit to University Boulevard and on-ramp from Downing Street. The road has since reopened.
It’s unclear what caused the wreck. The victim’s condition was also not released.
