KUSA
Close

Crash cleared on I-25 near University

Allison Sylte, KUSA 8:21 AM. MDT August 12, 2017

KUSA - At least one person was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning on southbound Interstate 25 at the Franklin Street overpass.

Denver Police first tweeted about the wreck at around 6:11 a.m.

The close closed the southbound exit to University Boulevard and on-ramp from Downing Street. The road has since reopened. 

It’s unclear what caused the wreck. The victim’s condition was also not released.

