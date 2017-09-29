KUSA
Crash in Denver closes intersection

September 29, 2017

DENVER - Denver Police are asking that you avoid East 16th Avenue and Yosemite Street due to an intersection closure after a crash Friday morning. 

At around 6 a.m. Friday, two vehicles collided leaving those involved with serious injuries. 

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

They are unsure how long it will take to clear the intersection and open it to regular traffic flow. 

Please avoid the the area.

We will update with more information as it becomes available. 

 

