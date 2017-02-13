Crash involving motorcycle closes Aurora intersection

A crash closed the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Airport Boulevard early Monday morning. Police say there were injuries. (Photo: Aurora Police)

AURORA - A busy intersection closed Monday morning after a collision involving a motorcycle and sedan that caused significant damage to both vehicles.

Aurora Police say injuries were reported in the crash at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Airport Boulevard, though how serious they were is unknown.

The intersection was closed due to the cleanup and investigation. There’s no word yet on when it will reopen.

A photo tweeted by Aurora Police shows the dismembered motorcycle on the ground. It appears to have struck the passenger side of the sedan.

Police haven’t said who was at fault for the crash, or if anyone faces charges.

No additional information was immediately available.

