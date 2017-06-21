Crash involving RTD bus, several vehicles in Boulder County

Crash involving an RTD bus and several vehicles. (Photo: SKY9)

BOULDER COUNTY - The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has closed a stretch of Arapahoe Road due to a crash involving an RTD bus and several vehicles.

The road is closed from 63rd Street to 75th Street, police say.

A picture tweeted by Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Division Chief Heidi Prentup shows the RTD bus turned on its side and off the road.

Colorado State Patrol says the bus was trying to avoid a vehicle that made an incorrect turn and ended up going down an embankment.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, CSP said.

This is a developing story. Check back to 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for more information as it becomes available.

© 2017 KUSA-TV