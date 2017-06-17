Crash involving state trooper and Arapahoe County deputy; Both officers injured

First responders on scene of a wreck involving a state trooper and an Arapahoe County deputy. (Photo: Sky9)

First responders are on scene near the Front Range Airport after a state trooper and Arapahoe County deputy were involved in a crash Saturday afternoon.

Both officers in the wreck were injured and taken to area hospitals, police say, but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Sky9 shows aerials of the Colorado State Patrol vehicle with its roof completely ripped off; authorities said the trooper was trapped in his vehicle for some time. Also seen on the ground is a Flight for Life helicopter in a nearby field.

The crash happened at the intersection of East 48th Avenue and Manila Road in Watkins, Aurora Police say.

This is a developing story. Stay with 9NEWS for updates.

