A crash between two tractor-trailers completely shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Vail Pass Thursday evening.

It took an hour to get one lane open to traffic, which was just the shoulder. Crews worked until after 8 p.m. to get the roadway fully open to motorists.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. No word at this time on any injuries.

© 2017 KUSA-TV