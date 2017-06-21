Crash shuts down US 287 south of Berthoud

(Photo: Courtesy Google Maps)

KUSA - A crash shut down all lanes of US 287 in both directions south of Berthoud Wednesday morning.

Berthoud Fire tweeted at around 8:14 a.m. to expect the closure to last for at least an hour. Colorado State Patrol says the crash was called in just after 7: 30 a.m.

CSP says three vehicles were involved in the crash -- and that one of those cars was hit by road debris.

Two people were taken to the hospital. One of them was airlifted, and the other was taken by ambulance. Their conditions were not released.

Please avoid 287 in both directons South of Berthoud due to an accident that has all lanes shut down for at least the next hour. — Berthoud Fire (@BerthoudFire) June 21, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV